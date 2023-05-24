Home

AI Supercomputer AIRAWAT Puts India Among Top Supercomputing League

It puts India on top of AI Supercomputing nations worldwide.

The system is installed under National Program on AI by the Government of India. (Representational image: freepik)

New Delhi: The AI Supercomputer ‘AIRAWAT’, installed at C-DAC, Pune has been ranked 75th in the world. It was declared so in the 61st edition of the Top 500 Global Supercomputing List on Tuesday at the International Supercomputing Conference (ISC 2023) in Germany. It puts India on top of AI Supercomputing nations worldwide. The system is installed under National Program on AI by the Government of India.

Speaking on this achievement, Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology (MeitY) Secretary Alkesh Sharma said, “Artificial Intelligence is the most promising technology in the digital age. India has a strong ecosystem and competitive advantage for AI due to its massive data availability, strong digital economy and skilled workforce. India has been working in the Applied AI with focus on Natural Language Processing, Image Procession, Pattern Recognition, Agriculture, Medical Imaging, Education, Health Care, Audio assistance, Robotics and developing solutions for the strategic sectors.

“India will pursue AI technology to empower citizens and organisation to solve the most pressing problems of society and economy to make the world a better place.”,

President & CEO, NeGD and MeitY Additional Secretary Abhishek Singh stated, “Proof of Concept (PoC) AI Research Analytics and Knowledge Dissemination Platform (AIRAWAT) of 200 AI Petaflops Mixed Precision peak compute capacity is currently funded by MeitY and implemented by C-DAC, Pune. The AIRAWAT PoC of 200 AI Petaflops integrated with PARAM Siddhi – AI of 210 AI Petaflops gives a total peak compute of 410 AI Petaflops Mixed Precision and sustained compute capacity of 8.5 Petaflops (Rmax) Double Precision. The peak compute capacity (Double Precision, Rpeak) is 13 Petaflops.”

