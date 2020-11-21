Chennai: The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) will continue with its alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for 2021 Assembly elections in the state, announced Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam. “We will continue our alliance with BJP,” the AIADMK coordinator said on Saturday. Also Read - Party Flags, Loud Cheers as Amit Shah Walks on Chennai Street Amid Strained Ties With TN Govt

This comes amid Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to Chennai. Shah is expected is to discuss the strategy for upcoming polls with party leaders during his ongoing two-day visit.

The announcement also comes at a time where there was speculation about ongoing tensions in the state between the saffron party and AIADMK.