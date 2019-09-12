New Delhi: Out of deep respect and devotion for former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, one party leader decorated the late AIADMK chief’s resting place for his son’s wedding on the Marina beach in Chennai on Wednesday.

With a colourful array of flowers and garlands, the samadhi of Jayalalithaa was decked up as S P Sambasivaraman, son of city-based AIADMK leader S Bhavanishankar, got married to R Deepika in a traditional ceremony.

Surrounded by friends and relatives, the couple got married as both of them sat right in front of the samadhi – on the pathway used to circumambulate the mausoleum.

After the marriage was solemnised, an ‘arti’ was performed as a mark of respect to the departed leader as the couple bowed down before the mausoleum.

Party workers said the marriage at ‘Amma’s’ (Jayalalithaa) mausoleum gave them the satisfaction of the wedding being blessed by the late leader.

Using flowers, the two-leaf symbol of the AIADMK was drawn in green on the samadhi’s floor and the portrait of Jayalalithaa was decorated with garlands.

AIADMK sources said special permission was sought from authorities to hold the marriage at the mausoleum.

Veteran party leader A Thamizh Magan Hussain, former state minister S Gokula Indira attended the wedding among others.

Jayalalithaa passed away on December 5, 2016, and was buried behind the memorial of her mentor and AIADMK founder leader M G Ramachandran abutting the Marina Beach.