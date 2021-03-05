Tamil Nadu assembly elections: The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) on Friday released its first list of six candidates for the forthcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021. CM Edapaddi K Palaniswamy will contest the elections from Edapaddi, while his deputy, O Panneerselvam has been fielded from Bodinayakanur constituency. Also Read - ‘Didn’t Aim For Power’: Ahead of Tamil Nadu Assembly Polls, Sasikala Announces Retirement From Politics

Senior leaders D Jayakumar (Fisheries Minister) and C Ve Shanmugam (Law Minister) have been fielded from Royapuram and Villupuram in northern Tamil Nadu respectively. MLAs, S P Shanmuganathan and S Thenmozhi would face the polls from Srivaigundam and Nilakottai (Reserved) segments

Check AIADMK’s first list of candidates here:

Notably, the ruling AIADMK has already sealed its deal with PMK allotting it 23 seats. On Tuesday, it continued seat-sharing talks with its key ally BJP for the forthcoming Tamil Nadu assembly elections, however, no outcome emerged. The assembly elections in the southern state are important for the national as well as the regional political parties.

Tamil Nadu assembly elections for 234 seats will be held in a single phase on April 6 and the counting of votes will be done on May 2.