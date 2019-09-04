New Delhi: The All India Congress Committee (AICC) on Wednesday appointed Rajya Sabha MP Kumari Selja as the president of Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) in place of Ashok Tanwar.

“It is a huge responsibility on my shoulders. All of us will have to work together. I seek everyone’s cooperation. We are committed to the party’s ideology,” said Selja, the newly appointed HPCC chief.

Meanwhile, on the same day, former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda was appointed as the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader in place of CLP leader Kiran Choudhary. Hooda was also appointed as the Chairman of the State Election Committee amid dissidence in the Haryana unit. With the appointment of these leaders, the issue of change in leadership of the Haryana Congress has been solved.

Former Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda on being appointed Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader and Chairman of the State Election Committee: Party has taken a decision, I respect it. I thank Sonia ji for giving me this responsibility. pic.twitter.com/hHNaajhmbT — ANI (@ANI) September 4, 2019

After the drubbing in Lok Sabha elections, many leaders were seeking the removal of Tanwar renewing the infighting in the ranks. The Congress leader said that they will raise the issue of rising crime rate, unemployment amongst other issues in the run-up to Haryana Assembly elections. When asked about the chief ministerial face of Congress for Haryana, Selja said: “All faces in Haryana are capable. It is not something we should discuss today.”

Note that Haryana, which has a 90-member assembly, will go to the polls in October 2019.

(With agency inputs)