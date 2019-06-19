New Delhi: The All India Congress Committee (AICC) on Wednesday dissolved its Karnataka state unit. However, its chief and working president remain unchanged, news agency ANI reported.

Karnataka Congress Chief Dinesh Gundu Rao said that they have made a request to Congress President Rahul Gandhi to organise the committee on all levels.

The development comes amid reports that all’s not well between the ruling allies in the state. Also, the party had to suspend MLA Roshan Baig for anti-party activities which he tried to later blame on Siddaramaiah.

Baig said, “I never criticised Rahul Gandhi, I am a worker of All India Congress, not Siddu (Siddaramaiah) Congress. I had only spoken about [the] poor performance of the party. Siddaramaiah could be the reason for my suspension from the party.”

Baig, an MLA from Shivajinagar in Bengaluru, had recently held Siddaramaiah’s “arrogance” and KPCC President Dinesh Gundu Rao’s “immaturity” responsible for the “flop show” during the recent Lok Sabha elections. While hitting out at the Congress leaders, he also called AICC general secretary K C Venugopal a “buffoon.” Taking the conduct of Baig into consideration, the Karnataka PCC had issued a show cause notice to him.

Karnataka Congress Chief Dinesh Gundu Rao said, “Preliminary enquiry led to his suspension. Now AICC will decide after further enquiry. Also, instead of going to media, he should have gone to leaders in Delhi, it would have been more sensible.”

Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy once again hinted at the growing differences in the ruling coalition. He said that he is in “pain”. He added that he has the responsibility of running the government smoothly and trying his best to fulfil everybody’s expectations.

“I promise I will fulfil your expectations. I can’t express the pain I am going through every day. I want to express it with you but cannot… I need to solve the pain of the people of the state. I have the responsibility of running the government smoothly,” Kumaraswamy said on Tuesday.

Reports of differences in the coalition government had cropped up earlier also. “You are standing with bouquets to wish me as one of your brothers became the CM. You all are happy, but I’m not. I know the pain of coalition government. I became Vishkanth (reference to Lord Shiva) and swallowed the pain of this government,” a leading daily quoted Kumaraswamy as saying.

Notably, the Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) coalition received a jolt after their humiliating defeat in the recently-concluded Lok Sabha elections. Both the parties bagged one seat each, however, its rival BJP emerged victorious in Karnataka by winning 25 of 28 seats. The ruling coalition has since been vulnerable.

#WATCH Karnataka CM in Channapatna yesterday: I promise I'll fulfill your expectations.I can't express pain I am going through everyday. I want to express it with you, but cannot , but I need to solve pain of people of state. I have responsibility of running Govt smoothly pic.twitter.com/Tz2AaitQNq — ANI (@ANI) June 19, 2019

On Wednesday, Congress leader Siddaramaiah said that there is “no threat” to the coalition government in Karnataka. “There is absolutely no threat to the government in Karnataka, there is no problem. They (BJP) are trying desperately but they will not succeed,” Siddaramaiah said in Delhi.