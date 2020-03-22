New Delhi: At a time when the coronavirus cases in the country have crossed 300, the Indian Council of Medical Research on Sunday said that the AIIMS building in Haryana’s Jhajjar, which has 800 beds, will be used exclusively to treat COVID-19 patients.

Addressing a press conference, ICMR Director-General Balram Bhargava said that the ICMR has conducted 15,000-17,000 tests so far. “We have the capacity to conduct 10,000 tests per day, it means we can conduct 50,000-70,000 per week,” he said.

He also stated that the coronavirus cases in the country have surged due to rush of passengers from foreign countries in past few days.

“To break the chain of transmission, the easiest method is to isolate the people coming from outside. The virus is not present in the air, it can be transmitted through droplets released,” he added.

Saying that it is essential to understand the ailment, he said 80% of the people will experience cold-like fever and they will recover. “20% may experience cough, cold, fever and some of them may be needed to be admitted to hospital. The 5% who get admitted to the hospital are given supportive treatment and in some cases, new medicines are being given,” he added.

He also added that 60 private labs have registered so far to conduct COVID-19 tests. “Pricing was never an issue to get private labs on board for coronavirus testing,” he added. He also stated that the country has the capacity to do 10,000 tests per day to detect coronavirus.