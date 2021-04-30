New Delhi: AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria addressed a press conference on Friday saying COVID-19 patients who are being treated at home should not be administered antiviral Remdesivir injection at home. Reiterating that Remdesivir should only be given in moderate or severe COVID cases, the AIIMS chief said, “The decision to administer Remdesivir must be taken by a medical professional and administered only in a hospital setting.” Also Read - There Should Not Be Any Political Bickering With Centre: Supreme Court Tells Delhi Government

As for when should people infected with COVID-19 end their home isolation, Dr Guleria said, "When to discontinue home isolation? The PAtient under home isolation will stand discharged and end isolation after- at least 10 days have passed from the onset of symptoms and no fever for 3 days. There is no need for testing after the home isolation period is over."

He also said that systematic steroids should only be taken after consulting a doctor.

Meanwhile, the Health Ministry said at the press briefing over COVID situation in India that it is closely coordinating with states regarding the availability and supply of medical oxygen. 8,593 metric tonnes of oxygen has been allocated to 23 states, the Health Ministry said.

“States are also advised to undertake oxygen consumption audit in all hospitals including private hospitals,” the government said.