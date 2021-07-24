New Delhi: In a major step towards the fight against Coronavirus, AIIMS chief Dr Randeep Guleria on Saturday said that children in India can start getting vaccinated by September 2021. “As early as September, we should see children being vaccinated,” Gulerai told leading news channel NDTV. He went on to add that Pfizer and Zydus vaccines should be soon available for children. This statement by the AIIMS Chief comes even as India is yet to clear a Covid-19 vaccine for children.Also Read - UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2021 Date Latest News: Top 5 Updates Students of Class 10, 12 Awaiting UPMSP Board Exam Results Should Know

The news assumes significance as experts are anticipating that the third wave of Covid-19 may hit children hard. Vaccinating the younger lot is likely to strengthen the fight against Coronavirus. The government last week cautioned that even though Covid-19 has not taken a serious shape among children till now, its impact can increase among them if there is a change in virus behaviour or epidemiology dynamics, and said preparations are being strengthened to deal with any such situation.

Covaxin trials for 2-6 years old soon

The national capital’s All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) is all set to start its second dose clinical trial of Bharat Biotech’s COVAXIN on 2-6-year-old children by next week, said reports. The second dose of the COVID-19 vaccines has already been given to children aged between 6 to 12 years at the Delhi AIIMS, which is one of the main centres for trials of the vaccine for those below 18 years. Covaxin is being used on adults in India’s ongoing Covid-19 vaccination drive since January 16 this year.

Zydus Cadila awaits approval by DCGI

Zydus Cadila had applied for emergency use authorisation (EUA) with the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) for its COVID-19 vaccine ZyCoV-D. The vaccine, when approved, will help not only adults but also adolescents in the 12 to 18 years age group. The company said it had conducted the largest clinical trial for its COVID-19 vaccine in India so far in over 50 centres.

AIIMS Chief on Booster Shots

Dr Randeep Guleria has indicated a need for India to adopt a booster dose with second-generation Covid-19 vaccines in view of the various mutations of the SARS-CoV-2. “It seems that we probably need the booster dose of vaccines as with the passage of time the immunity tends to fall. There is waning immunity. We should like to have a booster dose that will cover for various emerging variants,” he told news agency ANI.