New Delhi: As India's Omicron tally inched closer to 1,000, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi director Dr Randeep Guleria asked people to 'be vigilant and not to panic'. In his New Year message, Guleria also urged citizens not to hoard oxygen cylinders and medicines, which may lead to the crisis that the country had witnessed during the unprecedented second wave of corona earlier this year. The Omicron infection tally has climbed at 961 across the nation, of 320 patients have been discharged from hospitals. A total of 22 states have reported detected the new variant. Meanwhile, India registered 13,154 new Covid-19 cases and 268 deaths, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday.

‘Pandemic is Not Over, But India in Better Position’

"Let me take this opportunity to wish everyone a very happy, healthy, and prosperous 2022. As we move forward, it is important for us to understand that the pandemic is not over, yet we are in a better position," Dr. Guleria said in a video message posted by AIIMS.

He also advised people to strictly adhere to Covid-appropriate behaviour including wearing face masks, physical distancing, and avoiding crowds.

“We’re also prepared from the point of view of individual immunity. A large number of us have either got immunity because of vaccination or due to natural infection. Don’t panic, stay alert”, the AIIMS chief added.

As per the current data, Omicron is a mild infection…Oxygen requirement may not be that much…I would request everyone to refrain from hoarding oxygen cylinders, medicines. We as a nation are better prepared to manage any surge in the cases: Dr Randeep Guleria, Director, AIIMS pic.twitter.com/tFurWanO1Z — ANI (@ANI) December 29, 2021

‘Omicron to Replace Delta As Global Strain’

The fast-spreading Omicron variant is likely to soon replace the Delta strain globally, experts in Singapore have warned, as countries after countries have reported a record surge in Covid cases. The warning comes as the World Health Organization (WHO) has cautioned that the more transmissible Omicron together with the currently circulating Delta variants might lead to “a tsunami of cases,” putting immense pressure on national health systems. “From current data, it looks like Delta will go down over time relative to Omicron,” Dr Sebastian Maurer-Stroh, executive director of the Agency for Science, Technology and Research Bioinformatics Institute in Singapore said.