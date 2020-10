New Delhi: The BJP, in its Bihar assembly election poll manifesto released on Thursday, promised that AIIMS will be operational in Darbhanga by 2024. Also Read - 19 Lakh Jobs, Free Coronavirus Vaccine: BJP Releases Manifesto For Bihar Assembly Election 2020

More details to follow. Also Read - BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain Tests Positive for Covid-19 After Attending Bihar Poll Rallies