New Delhi: In a first such case, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi has reported COVID-19-induced brain nerve damage in a child leading to blurred vision.

The hospital came across its first novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19)-induced brain nerve damage in an 11-year-old girl, Hindustan Times reported on Tuesday.

A report on the health condition of the girl is being prepared by AIIMS doctors. According to the draft of the report, as per HT, reads: "We have found COVID-19 infection-induced Acute Demyelinating Syndrome (ADS) in an 11-year-old girl. This is the first case that has been reported in the paediatric age group."

“This girl had come to us with a loss of vision. The MRI (magnetic resonance imaging) showed ADS, which is a new manifestation. However, we now know that the virus majorly affects the brain and the lungs. We plan to publish this case report since we have established that her condition was Covid-19 induced,” Dr Sheffali Gulati of the department of paediatrics at AIIMS was quoted as saying in the report.

ADS include health conditions that damage myelin, brain signals and affect neurological functions. The protective layer which covers the nerves is called myelin, as per the report.

The health condition of the 11-year-old girl improved with immunotherapy, and she was discharged from the hospital after about 50 per cent of her vision was regained.

The report added that another Covid-19 positive person, a 13-year-old girl, is also undergoing treatment at AIIMS after she had complained of fever and encephalopathy (swelling of the brain). The doctors, however, are still trying to ascertain whether her condition was induced by Covid-19, the report added.