New Delhi: After announcing suspension of OPD services for a brief period of time, AIIMS on Thursday said that it has been resumed. "This is to clarify that the OPD services at AIIMS, New Delhi, will continue as usual," the hospital said in a new notification today.

The AIIMS authorities had on Wednesday suspended routine OPD admissions in private and general wards for two weeks in view of the heavy inflow of non-COVID patients in the emergency departments.

The move is known to have been triggered by the recent uptick in admission of coronavirus cases at the AIIMS Trauma Centre, which has been converted into a dedicated COVID-19 facility, thus requiring deployment of an increased workforce in it.