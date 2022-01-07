New Delhi: The All-India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi on Friday announced curbs for new patients for outdoor consultation in view of rising COVID-19 cases in the national capital. In a statement released, AIIMS Delhi said OPD services will continue to function with “restricted registrations limited to only prior appointment patients”.Also Read - 2 People Die in AIIMS Due to New Fungi Called Aspergillus Lentulus - What is it, Its Symptoms And Do You Need to Worry?

"All specialty clinics to be stopped for the time being and specialty clinic follow up. All routine inpatient admissions and all routine procedures/non-essential surgeries will be temporarily stopped till further orders," AIIMS Delhi said in the notification.

AIIMS Delhi: OPD services in AIIMS Hospital & all Centres will continue to function with restricted registrations limited to only prior appointment patients (New & followup). All speciality clinics to be stopped for the time being and speciality clinic follow up. pic.twitter.com/neaErCSHQ8 — ANI (@ANI) January 7, 2022

AIIMS Delhi said the revised action points about OPD and other services have been issued in view of a “graded action plan commensurating with the continuing increase in COVID-19 patients requiring hospitalisation” in the national capital.