AIIMS-Delhi Server Down, Govt Suspects Ransomware Attack; OPD and Sample Collection Services Affected

As each sample collected requires a barcode for tracking, the server going down has led to very few samples being collected, the source added.

AIIMS News: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences server has been down since 7 am on Wednesday. The hospital authorities are suspecting that the server might have been subject to a ransomware attack. All sections of the hospital have been functioning manually since 7 in the morning as the servers crashed.

In the evening, the hospital, in a statement, said the National Informatics Centre working to restore the system “has informed that this may be a ransomware attack… (which) will be investigated by the appropriate authorities”.

“Measures are being taken to restore the digital services and support is being sought from Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) and National Infomatics Centre,” the statement read.

The administration is trying to restore the servers and has been holding meetings with the IT department and the National Informatics Centre (NIC) amid wild theories that have been circulating about a possible cyber attack.

