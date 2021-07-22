New Delhi: The national capital’s All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) is all set to start its second dose clinical trial of Bharat Biotech’s COVAXIN on 2-6-year-old children by next week, said sources. The second dose of the COVID-19 vaccines has already been given to children aged between 6 to 12 years at the Delhi AIIMS, which is one of the main centres for trials of the vaccine for those below 18 years.Also Read - Mumbai Covid-19 vaccination Update: Vaccination to Resume From This Date After Stocks Arrive

The screening of children for the trial of single-dose Covaxin among those aged between 2 and 18 years started at the AIIMS in New Delhi on June 7 after India’s drug regulator had granted permission for conducting the Phase 2 and 3 clinical trials of Covaxin in the age group 2 to 18 years on May 12. AIIMS Patna, Mysore Medical College and Research Institute in Karnataka have also been selected to conduct clinical trials on children. Also Read - 'Nothing to Panic': Spread of Bird Flu From Human to Human Rare, Clarifies AIIMS Chief Dr Guleria

Covaxin is being used on adults in India’s ongoing Covid-19 vaccination drive since January 16 this year. The government last week cautioned that even though Covid-19 has not taken a serious shape among children till now, its impact can increase among them if there is a change in virus behaviour or epidemiology dynamics, and said preparations are being strengthened to deal with any such situation. Also Read - India Reports First Bird Flu Death as 12-Year-Old Boy Dies at AIIMS Delhi, Staff Placed Under Isolation

A national expert group has been formed to review Covid-19 infections in children and approach the pandemic in a renewed way to strengthen the nation’s preparedness, NITI Aayog Member (Health) V.K. Paul had said at a press conference. Earlier, Dr Randeep Guleria, AIIMS director, informed that the Covid-19 vaccine for children could likely be available in September.