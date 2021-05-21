New Delhi: All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) director Randeep Guleria on Friday listed three factors important in the prevention of ‘black fungus’ or mucormycosis outbreak. “Three factors are very important- good control of blood sugar levels, those on steroids must monitor blood sugar levels regularly, and be careful about when to give steroids and their dosage,” news agency ANI quoted Guleria saying. Also Read - AIIMS Issues Black Fungus Symptoms to Watch Out For | Check Full Guidelines Here

"Uncontrolled diabetes with Covid can also predispose to the development of mucormycosis," ANI further reported him as saying. Randeep Guleria also said that the mucormycosis was also seen to some extent during the Sars outbreak in 2002.

Guleria also acknowledged that steroid use has become much more prevalent during the ongoing second wave of Covid-19. "Those given high doses of steroids when not indicated can lead to high blood sugar levels and a high chance of mucormycosis," he said. Guleria called for judicious use of steroids.

The Modi government on Thursday requested all the states and Union territories to declare Mucormycosis, also known as black fungus, as an epidemic. In its letter to all states and Union Territories, the Union Health Ministry has asked them to make it mandatory for all government and private health facilities to report all suspected and confirmed cases to the health department and subsequently to the Integrated Disease Surveillance Project (IDSP) surveillance system.

“The treatment of this fungal infection requires multidisciplinary approach consisting of Eye Surgeons, ENT specialists, General Surgeon, Neurosurgeon, Dental Maxillofacial surgeon etc. and institution of Amphotericin B as an antifungal medicine. You are requested to make mucormycosis a notifiable disease under Epidemic Diseases Act 1897,” the letter read.

What is Mucormycosis?

Mucormycosis or black fungus is caused by a group of moulds known as mucormycetes, which is present in the environment. It spreads through the nose and affects other parts of the body such as the eyes. Diabetics are said to be more vulnerable to infection.