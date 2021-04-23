New Delhi: Citing insufficient resources, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in the national capital on Friday decided to test only symptomatic Health Care Workers (HCWs). Issuing a statement, the country’s premier health institution said it discontinued the practice for contact tracing of exposed HCWs and quarantine of asymptomatic contact. Also Read - Sushmita Sen Gives a Befitting Reply To Troll Who Criticised Her For Sending Oxygen Cylinders To Delhi

An AIIMS’s notice said, “In view of the current situation of COVID leading to insufficient resources for contact tracing, and shortages of staff, the risk assessment and contact tracing of exposed HCWs and quarantine of asymptomatic contact should be discontinued. Only the symptomatic HCWs should be tested and only those testing positive be isolated and managed as per the clinical condition.” Also Read - Oxygen Crisis: 'Situation in Delhi Grim, Please Make A Phone Call...', CM Kejriwal Urges PM Modi

The notice further stated that the HCWs who test positive may be able to join work after 10 days’ period from the onset of symptoms, provided that they are afebrile for at least 24 hours without the use of antipyretics and symptoms (e.g.. cough, shortness of breath) have improved. “Those who are asymptomatic may join work 10 days from the date of the first positive test,” the notice said. Also Read - Delhi's Max Hospital Withdraws ‘No New Patient Admission’ Order After Receiving Oxygen Supply