New Delhi: An All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) doctor has alleged he was abused and threatened by a patient’s attendant on Sunday night, forcing his colleagues to join the day-long medical strike in the country. (Catch LIVE Update of IMA Strike Here)

Earlier, AIIMS doctors had announced they wouldn’t be taking part in the Indian Medical Association (IMA) strike called in solidarity with junior doctors in Bengal who have been protesting over a similar assault on a colleague at NRS Hospital last week.

However, now only emergency services will be available at the organisation. All non-essential services are shut under the strike. At AIIMS Trauma Centre, a leading portal reported, an attendant got upset that his patient wasn’t given priority over others on Sunday night.

The doctor on duty was reportedly attending to more critical patients first. “The patient was what we call low risk. But the attendant of the patient, who was drunk, verbally abused him (the doctor) and said, ‘unless you see him now, I will kill you’,” Resident Doctors’ Association chief Dr Amrinder Singh Malhi was quoted as saying.

An FIR has been filed after the doctors lodged a complaint. “We held a General Body Meeting and decided to join the strike,” he said. They would be meeting the Union Health Minister as well, he said.

Earlier, there were reports of protesting doctors in Bengal meeting Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to end the stand-off. However, as it emerges now, the doctors have chosen to boycott the meeting as the CM refused media presence, a demand made by the doctors.