New Delhi: One of India’s most loved External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj (67) passed away late Tuesday night shortly after she suffered a cardiac arrest around 9 pm.

The senior BJP leader was rushed to AIIMS around 9:35 pm and was declared dead at 10:50 pm.

An AIIMS official spokesperson said, “The doctors tried their best to revive her condition for more than 70 minutes and all treatment measures were taken to get her out of the critical condition. However, it did not work and she breathed her last at 10.50 pm.”

The former foreign minister’s body was released from AIIMS around 12.15 am and was taken to her residence Dhawan Deep building at Janpath Road.

Swaraj’s mortal remains have been kept at the BJP headquarters till 1 pm. She will be cremated at 3 pm at Lodhi crematorium today.

Leaders from across the political spectrum condoled the death of Sushma Swaraj, who had also been the first woman Chief Minister of Delhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that a “glorious period in Indian politics” had ended and recalled her efforts as External Affairs Minister in his first government in helping any Indians abroad in any trouble.

Sushma Swaraj did not contest the 2019 Lok Sabha elections citing poor health conditions.