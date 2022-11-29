AIIMS eHospital Data Restored on Servers, Network ‘Sanitized’ Before Restoration of Services

AIIMS Delhi cyber attack

New Delhi: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi on Tuesday said that the eHospital data of the institute has been restored on servers and the network is being sanitised before services can be restored. “The eHospital data has been restored on the servers. The network is being sanitized before the services can be restored. The process is taking some time due to the volume of data and a large number of servers/computers for the hospital services. Measures are being taken for cyber security,” the statement said.

To recall, the hospital authority on Monday issued a notice pointing that all services continue to take place in manual mode.

AIIMS issued a statement saying, “The data restoration and server cleaning is in progress and is taking some time due to the volume of data and a large number of servers for the hospital services. Measures are being taken for cyber security.”

The hospital authorities had earlier suspended two system analysts. They have also been served show-cause notices for alleged dereliction of duty.