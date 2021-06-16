New Delhi: A massive fire broke on Wednesday at the 9th floor of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Convergence Block. According to the initial report, 22 fire tenders have been rushed to the spot. No casualty has been reported yet. Also Read - Is AIIMS PG Exam 2021 Getting Postponed? Director Randeep Guleria Clarifies

According to the fire department, the incident took place at 10.22 pm on the ninth floor of the building and 22 fire fighting vehicles have reached the spot to contain the blaze. It added rescue efforts are ongoing. Atul Garg, Director, Delhi Fire Services, said it's a teaching block and there was no patient.

Also Read - No Death Reported in Those Re-Infected with COVID After Inoculation, Says AIIMS Study

More details awaited.