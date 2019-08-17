New Delhi: As thick smoke billowed from windows of the teaching block of AIIMS on Saturday, officials of the premier medical institute released a helpline number for the kin of patients admitted in the ward next to affected areas.

All you need to know about Delhi AIIMS fire

In a statement released by AIIMS, Dr Aarti Vij, chairperson of media division said, “As a precautionary measure, the patients admitted in adjoining AB Wing have been shifted out to the other wings of the hospital temporarily. Information regarding them can be obtained from the Control Room – 011-26593308.”

She assured that the situation was being monitored closely by Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan and that the blaze claimed no life or inflicted injuries on any patient or staff.

The fire which broke out around 5 pm due to a short circuit near the emergency ward quickly spread to the first and second floor. The flames then reached the fifth floor too but all the patients were by then evacuated to safety in a timely manner.

According to sources, the Microbiology department’s virology unit on the second floor of the teaching block has been completely gutted.

At the time of publishing this story, it was reported that some patients have been taken to Safdarjung Hospital.