New Delhi: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) administration on Tuesday issued a letter to the protesting nursing staff stating that they should report for duty with immediate effect or will be marked as absent. The AIIMS administration also extended an invitation to the protesting Nurses Union of AIIMS for a meeting at 5 pm today.

The letter to the protesting nurses read, "It may be ensured that attendance of all the nursing personnel who report for duty is mandatorily recorded and those absent, to be marked as such."

The letter added, "An appeal has already been made by the Director to all the nursing personnel to return to their duties."

Earlier in the day, The Delhi High Court also restrained the Nurses Union from continuing with their indefinite strike till January 18, the next date of hearing in the matter. A bench of Justice Navin Chawla directed the Nurses Union to restrain from continuing the strike after AIIMS, Delhi submitted that the grievances of the Union were being considered by the authorities concerned. The bench also sought a response from the Nurses Union on the petitioner filed by the AIIMS administration against the strike, called by the Nurses Union over their long-pending demands, including that related to the Sixth Central Pay Commission.

The AIIMS-Delhi Nurses’ Union went on an ‘indefinite strike’ on Monday over their long-pending demands, including those with regard to the Sixth Central Pay Commission.

Meanwhile, in wake of the ongoing Nurses Union strike, AIIMS-Delhi decided to outsource the nursing services on a contractual basis. The decision was taken in a meeting attended by the Chairman, Director, Deputy Director and senior faculty of the AIIMS administration.

President of AIIMS Nurses Union, Harish Kalja said, “Our Union is ready for talks with the administration. We are feeling bad for patients but we’re helpless as our demands haven’t been met. We had given notice for strike a month ago but even then the administration didn’t listen to our demands.”

(With inputs from ANI)