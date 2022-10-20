New Delhi: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, has reportedly issued a new set of standard operating procedures (SOPs) for sitting members of Parliament that includes providing a nodal officer to coordinate and facilitate medical care arrangements. However, the doctors at the hospital has criticised this move.Also Read - Randeep Guleria Warns People Ahead of Diwali As New Covid Variant Detected in India. Read Full Statement Here

The standard operating procedures (SOPs) have been issued for out patient department (OPD) and emergency consultation, and in-patient hospitalisation of sitting MPs of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.