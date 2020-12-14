New Delhi: The nurses’ union of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) announced an indefinite strike beginning Monday evening over redressal of their demands. Also Read - AIIMS Delhi Reports First Case of COVID-19 Linked Brain Nerve Damage in a Child

There are mainly 23 demands of nurses, which have been accepted by the government and AIIMS administration. One of the major demands is to implement the recommendations of the Sixth Pay Commission, ensuring them better remuneration. Also Read - Amit Shah Down With Swine Flu, Admitted to AIIMS Delhi

AIIMS director Randeep Guleria said it is sad that the nurses’ union has gone on strike during these difficult times. “It’s unfortunate that the union has gone on a strike now, only a few months from when a vaccine will provide the solution. I appeal to all nurses and nursing officers not to go on the strike and come back to work and help us get through the pandemic,” he said.

It's unfortunate the union has gone on a strike now, only a few months from when a vaccine will provide the solution. I appeal to all nurses & nursing officers to not go on strike & come back & work and help us get through the pandemic: Dr Randeep Guleria, Director, AIIMS Delhi https://t.co/IuOW2o1n8j pic.twitter.com/F6CQFF97TI — ANI (@ANI) December 14, 2020

“We have had several meetings with them for this. Not only the AIIMS administration but also the government has explained that the demand to increase their salary will be considered. Despite this, it is inappropriate to talk of increasing salary in times of pandemic,” Guleria added.

(With inputs from ANI)