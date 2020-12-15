New Delhi: The All Indian Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Tuesday announced that it will be outsourcing nurses in the wake of the ongoing strike by Nurses Union at AIIMS-Delhi. As many as 5,000 nurses at the state-run hospital went on an indefinite strike yesterday afternoon hampering patient care services, including emergency services, over their long-pending demands, including those with regard to the 6th Central Pay Commission. Also Read - AIIMS' Nurses Go On Indefinite Strike Over Redressal of Demands, Better Salaries

The decision was taken in a meeting attended by Chairman, Director, Deputy Director, senior faculty of the AIIMS administration after the Union health ministry directed the institute to ensure no disruption of nursing functions. Also Read - Bihar: Doctors On Strike Over Centre’s Ayurveda Surgery Move

“We’ve no plans of outsourcing nurses. It was only when they decided to go on strike & didn’t listen to us, we made contingency plans in the last 2 days. According to them, neither they will work nor allow anyone else to work,” the AIIMS-Delhi issued a statement following questions regarding an advertisement it had issued. Also Read - AIIMS New Delhi Recruitment 2020: Notification Out for Jr. Medical Officer & Other Posts

We've no plans of outsourcing nurses. It was only when they decided to go on strike & didn't listen to us, we made contingency plans in the last 2 days. According to them, neither they will work nor allow anyone else to work: AIIMS-Delhi statement on ad issued by them for nursing pic.twitter.com/j1IjV6Fgao — ANI (@ANI) December 15, 2020

The ministry had also said non-compliance of the “code of conduct”, laid down as per a Delhi High Court judgment, whereby no employee or staff or faculty member will cease work for any reason, will be treated as an offence under the Disaster Management Act.

AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria in a video message termed the strike in the time of pandemic as “inappropriate and unfortunate” in the time of the COVID-19 pandemic and appealed to nurses to call off their agitation and return to work.

#WATCH Members of AIIMS Nurses Union in Delhi sit on an indefinite strike over redressal of their demands, including that related to 6th Central Pay Commission pic.twitter.com/pHG1k3vVaI — ANI (@ANI) December 15, 2020

Guleria said the nurses union had put in 23 demands and almost all of them have been met by the AIIMS administration and the government. He said one of the demands is basically a perceived anomaly in the fixation of the initial pay as per the Sixth Central Pay Commission (CPC) is concerned.

The AIIMS director said multiple meetings have been held with the nurses union not only by the AIIMS administration, but by the economic adviser in the Ministry of Health, representatives of the department of expenditure and also the person who drafted the 6th CPC was also present in the meeting and that it was explained to them that the interpretation is not correct.