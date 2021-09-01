New Delhi: The Presidents of the Unions of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Wednesday have declared an indefinite strike beginning from October 25 after their demands such as cadre review remained pending in several meetings. AIIMS Nurses Union Harish Kajla, along with the two Presidents of the Unions, KU’s Satyaprakash Kalia, and OA’s Ajit Singh have submitted a joint memorandum to the AIIMS Director informing about the indefinite strike to be commenced from October 25.Also Read - Is Booster Shot Needed After 2 Doses of COVID Vaccine? Here’s What AIIMS Chief Randeep Guleria Has to Say

In a joint statement, the union Presidents said that they have had numerous meetings with the administration but the demands are still pending. Earlier, the Officers Association had submitted a memorandum to the administration last month with their demands of cadre review and others, saying the cadre review has not been done in 1992, and the Union Health Ministry and AIIMS administration should seriously consider the matter.

The Union President Ajit Singh said, "We are requesting AIIMS administration for cadre review which has not been done for last 30 years. Once the care is reviewed, the employees of the Officers Association can be promoted, but no consideration has been given so far."

The association’s other demands include the review of the AIIMS’s contribution to a national pension scheme, with the union leader claiming that other government offices contribute 14 per cent in the NPS, but AIIMS offers only 10 per cent in the scheme for employees. “We are not asking anything extra but to implement what regulation 35 of parliamentary act of AIIMS has given us,” added KU President Kalia.

(With Inputs from IANS)