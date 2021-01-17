New Delhi: A 22-year-old security guard at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) as he developed an allergic reaction after receiving coronavirus vaccine on the first day of the vaccination drive. Reports claimed that the guard suffered headache, rash, respiratory distress, and tachycardia after getting the first shot. Also Read - Vaccination Against COVID-19 Begins in India, Bailey Bridge on Jammu-Srinagar Highway Opens After 1 Week: Top Headlines at This Hour

The doctors informed that his symptoms worsened about half an hour after this initial stabilization. Hospital sources said that his condition is stable. Also Read - Breaking News LIVE: Maharashtra to Halt Vaccination Drive For 2 Days

“He was immediately managed with appropriate treatment and he improved. He is stable. As a precautionary measure he has been admitted for overnight observation and his condition is being monitored. He is likely to be discharged in the morning,” AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria said. Also Read - Day 1 of Largest Vaccination Drive Ends as Over 1.9 Lakh Frontline Workers Get First Jabs | 10 Points

The health ministry, on the other hand, asserted that no case of post-inoculation hospitalisation was reported in the country. However, the national capital has reported 52 adverse events following immunization.

Delhi’s south and southwest districts accounted for 11 cases each while West Delhi and East Delhi reported six cases of adverse events each followed by the southeast district and New Delhi with five such cases each. North-west Delhi reported four adverse events, central Delhi two and north Delhi one such case.

All beneficiaries vaccinated at AIIMS received Bharat Biotech’s Covid vaccine, Covaxin.

Over 1.91 lakh people were inoculated and a total of 16,755 personnel were involved in organising the vaccination sessions at 3,351 sites yesterday.

“Total of 1,91,181 beneficiaries got inoculated for Covid-19 on the first day of the massive nationwide vaccination drive,” the health ministry said in a statement.