New Delhi: Hours after three people in Bihar were lynched over suspicion of cattle theft, All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday pulled up Government for not having come up with a law to prevent mob lynching.

Speaking in the Lok Sabha, Owaisi said, “I would like to ask the Home Minister why a law on mob lynching is not being made? Last year, the Supreme Court had asked the Government to make a law on mob lynching. If you make all Supreme Court orders into laws, why not this?”

Only a couple of days ago, mob lynching was the topic of discussion in Rajya Sabha as well when the Ministry of Home Affairs was asked if such incidents have increased in the last six months.

The Ministry of Home Affairs said that ‘Police’ and ‘Public Order’ are State subjects under the seventh schedule of the constitution and state governments are responsible for prevention, detection and investigation of crimes.

Replying to a question, Minister of State (Home Affairs) Nityanand Rai said that the state governments are responsible for prosecuting the criminals through their law enforcement agencies.

“National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) does not maintain specific data with respect to lynching incidents in the country,” said Rai.

Meanwhile, Friday’s incident was reported from Saran district of Bihar. The incident happened at around 4.30 AM on Friday where villagers claimed that four people had gone to steal cows. However, one of them managed to flee when they tried to catch them. In a fit of rage, the villagers thrashed the other three.

The police rushed to the spot and the victims were taken to the hospital where they were declared brought dead.