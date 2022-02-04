New Delhi: A day after his convoy was attacked, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday rejected “Z category” security provided to him by the Centre while claiming that he “doesn’t fear death”. Owaisi, however, demanded that the accused involved in the incident be charged under UAPA. The AIMIM chief urged for “justice” and appealed to the government to “end hate and radicalisation”.Also Read - Asaduddin Owaisi's Car Attacked in UP, 3-4 Rounds of Bullet Shots Fired; AIMIM Chief Escapes Unhurt

“I don’t fear death. I don’t want Z category security, I reject it; make me an ‘A’ category citizen. I’ll not remain silent. Please do justice…charge them (shooters) with UAPA…appeal govt to end hate, radicalisation,” AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi said in Lok Sabha during the winter session of the Parliament. Also Read - Telangana Lockdown Extension: Owaisi Urges KCR Govt Not to Extend Curbs, Suggests Mini Lockdowns; Decision Today

I don't fear death. I don't want Z category security, I reject it; make me an 'A' category citizen. I'll not remain silent. Please do justice…charge them (shooters) with UAPA…appeal govt to end hate, radicalization: AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi over attack on his vehicle in UP pic.twitter.com/mYRBeot37u — ANI (@ANI) February 4, 2022

Also Read - Govt Treating Farmers The Way It Should Be Treating China on Borders: Asaduddin Owaisi

Earlier during the day, the Centre provided ‘Z’ category security to Asaduddin Owaisi, a day after his convoy was attacked near the national capital. On Thursday evening, the convoy of the AIMIM chief was hit by bullets while he was returning from the election campaign in Meerut in Western Uttar Pradesh. The incident took place at a toll plaza near Delhi.

The shooters left their weapons and escaped, police officials said.”I was leaving for Delhi after a poll event in Kithaur, Meerut. Three to four rounds of bullets were fired on my vehicle by two people near Chhajarsi toll plaza; there were three or four of them,” Owaisi told media.

While no one was injured, his car tyres were punctured. The MP left the area in another car.

“We are all safe,” he later wrote on social media.

The AIMIM Chief had addressed a public meeting in Meerut while campaigning for the Uttar Pradesh election starting February 10.

Western part of Uttar Pradesh will go to the polls on February 10 in the first of the seven-phase election in the State.