Lucknow: With less than 2 weeks left for the high-stakes Uttar Pradesh assembly polls 2022, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) President Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday declared his party will contest the elections on 100 out of 403 seats in the state under the Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha alliance. Talking about his with Babu Singh Kushwaha and Bharat Mukti Morcha for the polls, the AIMIM chief said all parties under Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha have decided to appoint Kushwaha as the convenor.

"If we win Babu Singh Kushwaha be our Chief Minister first two and a half year and for the remaining term, we will have a Dalit Chief Minister," said Owaisi, adding that if the alliance comes to power, there will be three Deputy Chief Ministers in Uttar Pradesh-one from Muslim community and two from backward communities.

When questioned regarding criminal cases against Babu Singh Kushwaha, Owaisi took a dig at BJP and said, "There are many people in the Union Cabinet who have gone to jail. There are cases against 27 per cent of BJP MLAs. He (Kushwaha) is innocent according to the law until the court finds him guilty."

Elections to the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases starting February 10. The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7 in seven phases. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.