New Delhi: The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) called for a meeting on Sunday to decide on the review petitions filed against the Supreme Court’s verdict in the Ayodhya case. The meeting convened by AIMPLB secretary Zafaryab Jilani is underway.

On November 16, the Muslim board conducted a brainstorming session with various Muslim parties on the Supreme Court verdict in the contentious Ayodhya case. The Muslim parties later met the AIMPLB general secretary Maulana Wali Rahmani and informed him about the issue at hand, stated news agency PTI. AIMPLB secretary Zafaryab Jilani called for a review meeting after the Muslim parties approached him to inform that the Supreme Court decision is ‘not understandable’ to them.

In a unanimous verdict last week, the Supreme Court cleared the way for the construction of a Ram temple at the disputed site in Ayodhya and directed the Centre to allot a five-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a mosque.

Soon after the verdict, the AIMPLB had expressed dissatisfaction with it and said the board was contemplating seeking a review of the judgment. Jilani said the AIMPLB will hold a meeting on Sunday to decide whether to go for a review of the apex court’s verdict.

He also said the Muslim parties were of the view that the five-acre land for a mosque in Ayodhya as proposed by the Supreme Court should not be taken.

(With agency inputs)