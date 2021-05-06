Mumbai: An air Ambulance flying from Nagpur to Hyderabad with 5 people on board made an emergency landing today after it lost a wheel during takeoff. All passengers on the flight are safe. The aircraft was belly-landed on foam carpeting at Mumbai airport. “Showing presence of mind Capt Kesari Singh belly-landed the aircraft on foam carpeting in Mumbai. All onboard are safe. Commendable effort by DGCA, Mumbai Airport & others,” the Civil Aviation Ministry said. Also Read - WW II-Era Plane Makes Emergency Landing in Ocean During Air Show, Just Feet Away From Beach | Watch

According to the officials at the Mumbai Airport, the non-scheduled aircraft, VT-JIL, was carrying a patient, 2 crew members, a doctor, and a paramedic staff. Soon after take-off, the nose-wheel of the aircraft fell off, forcing a diversion to Mumbai where it landed at 21:09 hrs amid full emergency preparedness.

This video captures the crucial moments after belly landing of the ambulance flight on foam carpet in Mumbai after it lost a wheel during takeoff from Nagpur. All onboard are safe.

“As a precautionary method, CSMIA also foamed runway 27 in order to avoid the aircraft catching fire. All passengers were evacuated safely and flights operating in and out of CSMIA remain on schedule,” Mumbai Airport said in a statement.

The aircraft is a Turboprop operated by Jet Serve and was piloted safely down by Captain Keshri Singh.