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Air Arabia flight scare: Passenger jumps from moving plane’s emergency door at Chennai airport

Air Arabia flight scare: Passenger jumps from moving plane's emergency door at Chennai airport

Published date india.com Published: May 3, 2026 5:29 PM IST
email india.com By Saanchi Gupta email india.com | Edited by Saanchi Gupta email india.com
Air Arabia flight scare: Passenger jumps from moving plane's emergency door at Chennai airport
(File Image)

Air Arabia flight scare: A surprising incident has come to light from Chennai airport, showing a huge security breach. A passenger jumped from the moving aircraft after the landing took place. The incident happened on an Air Arabia flight, which was coming from Sharjah. The plane had landed safely and was simply taxiing toward the parking bay. This is when the passenger suddenly opened the emergency door and jumped out of the aircraft.

This is a developing story. Further details are awaited.

About the Author

Saanchi Gupta

Saanchi Gupta

Saanchi Gupta is a trainee journalist at India.com English Desk. She has been overseeing all matters related to National, Entertainment & Viral for the website. With a diverse academic background, ... Read More

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