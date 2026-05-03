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Air Arabia flight scare: Passenger jumps from moving planes emergency door at Chennai airport

Air Arabia flight scare: Passenger jumps from moving plane’s emergency door at Chennai airport

Air Arabia flight scare: Passenger jumps from moving plane's emergency door at Chennai airport

(File Image)

Air Arabia flight scare: A surprising incident has come to light from Chennai airport, showing a huge security breach. A passenger jumped from the moving aircraft after the landing took place. The incident happened on an Air Arabia flight, which was coming from Sharjah. The plane had landed safely and was simply taxiing toward the parking bay. This is when the passenger suddenly opened the emergency door and jumped out of the aircraft.

This is a developing story. Further details are awaited.

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