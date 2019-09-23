New Delhi: Malaysian airlines Air Asia, and leading Gulf-based carriers Emirates, Qatar Airways and Air Arabia are under the scanner of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) after a fresh charge sheet was filed against corporate lobbyist Deepak Talwar who has been accused in connection with an aviation scam case.

Deepak Talwar was sent to judicial custody on August 9 for his involvement in an aviation case that led to the losses for the state-run airlines Air India. He is deported from Dubai in January 2019 after being accused of using his clout to influence aviation policy during the UPA-II era.

The probe agency in its charge sheet accused Talwar of conspiring and lobbying “with his aides” that helped him facilitate “bilateral arrangements in favour of foreign airlines” to gain pecuniary benefits and seat entitlement causing losses to domestic carriers.

The charge sheet has been filed under Section 8 of the Prevention of Corruption Act before Special CBI Judge Anil Kumar Sisodia. The matter will be presented for hearing on October 1 where the court will decide on taking cognisance of the document.

The CBI claimed that there was evidence proving his assistance to foreign airlines like Air Asia, Qatar Airways, Air Arabia and Emirates. As the central probe agency continues its investigation related to the carriers, it has also put under scanner the then Union Civil Aviation Minister and NCP leader Praful Patel.

The CBI accused the NCP leader of “abusing position as public servant” and conspiring with other public servants for making illicit profits by causing huge losses to the market shares of national carriers.

Apart from Talwar and Patel, the CBI has also charge-sheeted Yasmin Kapoor, Maya B Puri, Stone Travel Private Limited, Cedar Travels, Deepak Talwar & Associates as well as Asia Field Limited under the aviation scam.