New Delhi: An Air Asia flight, going from Kolkata to Mumbai, with 114 passengers onboard had to make an emergency landing at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport following a bomb threat by one of the passengers.

The incident took place on Saturday when the flight took off at 10 PM from Kolkata. Soon after the take-off, a woman passenger informed the crew that she had bombs which she was planning to detonate.

The crew swung into action and informed the Air Traffic Controller (ATC) about the flight returning to Kolkata.

The flight made the landing and was soon taken into isolation bay.

The passenger was arrested and taken to the Barrackpore court.

Reports said that she was mentally unstable.