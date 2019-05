New Delhi: An Air Asia flight with 179 passengers onboard landed at its destination, Kolkata on Sunday amid a threat call that was made for it at the Bengaluru airport.

The call was allegedly made to warn of a bomb attack on Air Asia I5-588 Bagdogra-Kolkata flight. Soon after the aircraft was landed at the Kolkata airport and all passengers safely evacuated.

The aircraft is currently parked at the isolation bay while thorough checks are underway in and around it.

This is a developing story