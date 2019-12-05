Washington: In the wake of the shooting at the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard, the Indian Air Force Chief Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria, who is currently in the US Military base, is safe.

The IAF chief is at the US base in Hawaii to attend a conclave of chiefs of air forces of leading countries to deliberate on evolving security scenario in the Indo-Pacific region.

“The IAF Chief and his team are safe,” said a spokesperson of the IAF.

As per reports, a gunman opened fire at the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard killing one and injuring several before he took his own life.

According to reports, security forces responded to reports of the shooting at around 2:30 pm local time and that the base was on lockdown for several hours.