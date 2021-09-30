New Delhi: Ace fighter pilot Air Chief Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari on Thursday took over as the Chief of Air Staff from Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria. Chaudhari was earlier in charge of the Ladakh sector during the peak of the crisis with China. Chaudhari, who has served in various important capacities at both field formations and air headquarters, would be taking over the force at a time when the country is still in a standoff position at the borders with China and tensions in the region are high due to the situation in Afghanistan.Also Read - SBI Car Loan: Big Update from State Bank of India; Details Here

Chaudhari would also be responsible for the operationalisation of modern air defence systems like the S-400 from Russia, which are going to be inducted soon. He would also be responsible for the modernisation of the fighter aircraft fleet as more indigenous and foreign origin fighter aircraft are planned to be inducted in the near future.

Chaudhari, whose son is a Rafale fighter aircraft pilot, also ensured the smooth induction of the Rafales into the Indian Air Force as the Ambala airbase was under him as Western Air Commander.

Commissioned into the IAF’s fighter stream in December 1982, he has a flying experience of more than 3,800 hours on a wide variety of fighter and trainer aircraft, including missions flown during Operation Meghdoot, the Air Force’s support to capture Siachen glacier in the 1980s, and Operation Safed Sagar (the support provided by the IAF during the Kargil conflict in 1999).

An alumnus of the National Defence Academy and Defence Services Staff College, Wellington, Chaudhari has commanded a frontline fighter squadron and a fighter base during his career. As an Air Vice Marshal, he has been Deputy Commandant, Air Force Academy, Assistant Chief of Air Staff Operations (Air Defence) and Assistant Chief of Air Staff (Personnel/ Officers). He has also held the coveted appointments of Deputy Chief of the Air Staff at Air HQ, Senior Air Staff Officer at the Eastern Air Command, and the Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Western Air Command.

