New Delhi: India is celebrating the 88th anniversary of the Indian Air Force (IAF) today. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday took a moment out to extend his best wishes to the Air Force personnel, saying the courage, valour and dedication of its soldiers to protect the country inspire everyone. Also Read - In a First, Indian Army Convoy Drives Through Newly-built Atal Tunnel | WATCH

“You not only keep the skies of the country secure but also play a leading role in the service of humanity during disasters. Your courage, valour & dedication inspires everyone,” Modi tweeted. Also Read - 'Must Protect World Against Weaponisation of AI': PM Modi at Raise 2020 Conference

The prime minister also posted a brief video in which he speaks of the Indian Air Force’s (IAF) beginning in 1932 as a force of six pilots and 19 airmen and its rise to become one of the strongest forces in the 21st century. Also Read - Atal Tunnel: PM Modi Inaugurates Strategically Important All-weather World's Longest Highway Tunnel in Rohtang

It is a memorable journey, Modi said, as he praised the IAF and noted the pride and respect it commands from people.

एयर फोर्स डे पर भारतीय वायुसेना के सभी वीर योद्धाओं को बहुत-बहुत बधाई। आप न सिर्फ देश के आसमान को सुरक्षित रखते हैं, बल्कि आपदा के समय मानवता की सेवा में भी अग्रणी भूमिका निभाते हैं। मां भारती की रक्षा के लिए आपका साहस, शौर्य और समर्पण हर किसी को प्रेरित करने वाला है।#AFDay2020 pic.twitter.com/0DYlI7zpe6 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 8, 2020

President Ram Nath Kovind also honoured the air warriors, veterans, and their families. “On Air Force Day, we proudly honour our air warriors, veterans, & families of Indian Air Force. The nation remains indebted to contribution of IAF in securing our skies & assisting civil authorities in Humanitarian Assistance & Disaster Relief.”

Ghaziabad: Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, Chief of Army Staff, General Manoj Mukund Naravane and

Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh attend the 88th Indian Air Force Day celebrations at Hindon airbase pic.twitter.com/pq4CrJfzex — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 8, 2020

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh greeted the IAF warriors and their families on Air Force Day.

He said, “I am confident that the IAF will always guard the nation’s skies, come what may. Here’s wishing you blue skies and happy landings always.”

The Air Force Day is celebrated to mark the day the IAF was established in 1932.

The force is celebrate its 88th anniversary this year.