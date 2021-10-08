Ghaziabad (UP): On the 89th foundation day of the Indian Air Force, the IAF flypast parade commenced at the Hindan Air Base in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad. The flypast included formations with call signs related to the places and people involved in the 1971 war in which India defeated Pakistan and led to the creation of Bangladesh.Also Read - Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari Takes Over as New IAF chief from RKS Bhadauria

The air display started on the occasion of Air Force Day with flag bearing skydivers of the famous AKASH GANGA Team dropping out of AN-32 aircraft in their colourful canopies.

#WATCH | Air Force Day Parade commences at Air Force Station Hindan, Ghaziabad on the 89th anniversary of the IAF pic.twitter.com/jVFjh919xX — ANI (@ANI) October 8, 2021

The flypast included heritage aircraft, modern transport aircraft and frontline fighter aircraft.

The IAF displayed its might with the Sukhoi Su-30 and Rafale aircraft in the flypast.

#WATCH | The air display by Sukhoi Su-30 and Rafale at the Hindon airbase on its 89th anniversary of the #IndianAirForce pic.twitter.com/L4vyZ0OCnc — ANI (@ANI) October 8, 2021

The ceremony concluded with a spellbinding aerobatic display.

#WATCH Indian Air Force's air display at the Hindon airbase on its 89th anniversary pic.twitter.com/5xj7Ntg8bd — ANI (@ANI) October 8, 2021

IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari presented Vayu Sena Medal – Gallantry to officers.

IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari presents Vayu Sena Medal- Gallantry to officers on 89th Air Force Day, at Hindan airbase pic.twitter.com/7KIzQ1kMA9 — ANI (@ANI) October 8, 2021

Speaking at the event, the IAF chief said, “As Indian Air Force enters 90th year, the men and women in blue, who serve the nation today, are proud custodians of a legacy of valour, sacrifice and pioneering spirit.”

VR Chaudhari, who recently took over as the IAF chief, said, “It is a great honour for me to stand before you as successor to a great lineage of commanders who charted a course for service and brought us to where we stand today.”

#WATCH IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari inspects the Air Force Day parade on the 89th foundation day at Hindan airbase pic.twitter.com/VEZaZipFvg — ANI (@ANI) October 8, 2021

He added, “Their achievements haven’t come without cost. In particular, I salute the former chiefs for their visionary leadership as challenges continue to rise so does our strength and resolve to ensure the best possible application of air power.”

IAF chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh, Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane and CDS General Bipin Rawat were all present at the event.

Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh and Chief of Army Staff General MM Naravane attend the 89th Air Force Day parade at Hindan airbase pic.twitter.com/Go1aLPhukg — ANI (@ANI) October 8, 2021

The IAF was established on October 8, 1932, in undivided India which was under colonial rule. It was given the prefix “Royal” by King George VI for its contribution during the Second World War.

The prefix was later dropped in 1950 when India became a republic.

(With inputs from ANI)