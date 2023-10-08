Home

Air Force Day: IAF Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari Unveils New Ensign, Watch Video

On Air Force Day 2023, during the Annual Parade in Prayagraj, Air Force Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari has unveiled the Indian Air Force New Ensign. Watch the video of unveiling..

Indian Air Force New Ensign (Photo_IAF)

New Delhi: October 8 is celebrated as Air Force Day each year and this year too, celebrations are being held in terms of an Annual Parade at Bamrauli Air Force Station in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. During the Air Force Day 2023 Annual Celebrations, Indian Air Force (IAF) Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari has unveiled the new Indian Air Force Ensign. The new IAF Ensign better aligns with the values of the air warriors and along with this unveiling, flypast was also performed at the annual celebrations in Prayagraj. The video of the unveiling of the IAF Ensign has been uploaded on the internet; the ensign features the IAF Crest in the upper right corner of the flag, near the side.

