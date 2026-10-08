Air Force Day Special: From four aircraft to Rafale-Tejas, how the Indian Air Force has changed in 94 years

The Indian Air Force was established on October 8, 1932. Therefore, Air Force Day is celebrated on this day every year.

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Air Force Day Special: From four aircraft to Rafale-Tejas, how the Indian Air Force has changed in 94 years (Pic: X)

October 8 – the day in the history of the Indian Air Force, when the country salutes its brave air warriors, who monitor the country’s borders from the sky and, when needed, take the front against the enemy. Today, the Indian Air Force is celebrating its 94th anniversary. The IAF was established on October 8, 1932, but its first operational flight took place on April 1, 1933. At that time, the IAF had only four Westland Wapiti aircraft, six officers, and 19 airmen.

This small group later became the foundation of the Indian Air Force, which became one of the major air forces of the world.

Why is Air Force Day celebrated?

Air Force Day is not just a day for air displays and parades. It is a day to remember the founding of the Indian Air Force, its glorious history and its contribution to the nation’s security. From the battlefield to natural disasters and relief and rescue operations, the Indian Air Force has played many important roles. Originally known as the Royal Indian Air Force, the word “Royal” was dropped from its name after independence, and it became known as the Indian Air Force.

Journey that began with four planes

Starting with four aircraft in 1933, the Indian Air Force has steadily increased both its strength and technology over time. Today its fighter fleet includes major aircraft like Rafale, Sukhoi-30 MKI, Tejas, Mirage-2000, MiG-29 and Jaguar. That is, the Air Force which started with just four aircraft, today has fighter aircraft, transport aircraft, helicopters, drones and modern air defence systems for different roles.

As the Indian Air Force marks its 94th anniversary, the fleet modernization roadmap enters a decisive phase. Looking ahead to the 2030s, which platform will define the tactical backbone of the IAF? •Tejas Mk2 (MWF)

•Su-30MKI Super Sukhoi

•AMCA Mk1 (5th Gen)

•MRFA induction Drop your pick and why.

#IndianAirForceDay #IAF — Defense News IN (@DefenseNewsIN) October 8, 2026

Tejas: The flight of self-reliant India

For the Indian Air Force, Tejas is not just a fighter aircraft, but also a symbol of indigenous technology and self-reliance. The Tejas light combat aircraft is designed to meet the needs of modern warfare. Its first Air Force squadron was 45 Squadron, the “Flying Daggers.”

Rafale: A new chapter in air power

The Rafale was inducted into the Indian Air Force in 2020. Its arrival strengthened the IAF’s long-range strike and modern air warfare capabilities. The Sukhoi-30MKI, on the other hand, is a key heavy fighter aircraft in the Indian Air Force. An agreement was also signed in 2024 to purchase 12 additional Sukhoi-30MKIs.

Not just fighter jets

The strength of the Indian Air Force is not limited to just fighter planes. Transport aircraft like the C-17 Globemaster and C-130J Super Hercules play a vital role in rapidly transporting troops and military equipment from one place to another. At the same time, helicopters like Apache, Chinook and LUH also enhance the strategic capability of the Air Force.

Changing face of modern warfare

Today, warfare is no longer limited to aerial combat between fighter jets. Drones, radar, missiles, electronic warfare, and precision strike technology have become integral components of modern warfare. That is why the Indian Air Force is also continuously adding new technology and modern warfare systems to its fleet.

This year the theme of Air Force Day is – “Indian Air Force – Infallible, Invulnerable and Precise.” The journey that started with four aircraft has today reached modern fighter aircraft like Tejas, Rafale and Sukhoi.