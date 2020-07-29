New Delhi: In historic moments for the Indian Air Force, the first batch of five Rafale combat jets on Wednesday arrived at the Ambala airbase. These jets had started off from France on Monday. IAF chief RKS Bhadauria received the Rafale jets at the Ambala airbase. Also Read - History is Being Created, Says Haryana Minister as Ambala Waits For Five Rafale Jets to Arrive

These Rafale jest are expected to boost the combat capabilities of the Indian Air Force. Ahead of its arrival, authorities had tightened security and imposed prohibitory orders near the Ambala Air Force Station in Haryana. Moreover, authorities have also banned shooting of videos and photography. Also Read - 'Jab We Met': Amul Shares a Quirky Cartoon to Welcome the Arrival of Rafale Fighter Jets in India

Section 144, which prohibits assembly of four or more people, has been imposed in the villages adjoining the air base, including Dhulkot, Baldev Nagar, Garnala and Panjkhora. Also Read - IAF Chief Bhadauria to Receive First Squadron of 5 Rafale Jets Today, Security Tightened Around Ambala Airbase

These fighter jets took off from France on Monday and covered a distance of 7,000 km with air-to-air refuelling and a single stop in the United Arab Emirates.

The fleet had landed at Al Dhafra airbase on Monday in the UAE after flying for over seven hours from the Merignac airbase. It was the only stopover by the jets while flying from France to India.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s office, earlier in the day, said that said the Rafales are escorted by two Sukhoi 30 MKIs after they entered the Indian air space. These jets were also refulled mid-air from a French tanker at a height of 30,000 feet.

Notably, these Rafale jets are India’s first major acquisition of fighter planes in over two decades, and they are expected to significantly boost the Indian Air Force’s combat capabilities.