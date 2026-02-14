Home

News

Air Forces mega aerial display in Assam, achieves historic touchdown on Assams first emergency landing highway, PM in attendance

Air Force’s mega aerial display in Assam, achieves historic touchdown on Assam’s first emergency landing highway, PM in attendance

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Northeast India's first emergency landing facility, built on the Dibrugarh-Moran Highway in Assam. Indian Air Force fighter jets, transport aircraft, and helicopters performed an aerial demonstration. This facility is considered strategically important for military and civilian aircraft in case of emergencies.

Air Force's mega aerial display in Assam, achieves historic touchdown on Assam's first emergency landing highway, PM in attendance

Prime Minister Narendra Modi started his Assam tour from Dibrugarh on Saturday where he witnessed the first Emergency Landing Facility (ELF) developed in the Northeast. Large Air Force aircraft landed on the highway in Assam. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and the Air Force Chief were also present with PM Modi on this occasion.

The Air Force aircraft landed on the highway amidst the music of Jai Ho. The sight of large aircraft landing on the highway in Assam filled the people with curiosity. This service started in Assam will be of great benefit. The facility can be used in emergencies.

ALSO READ: PM Modi unveils ‘Seva Teerth’ in Delhi, marks historic shift of prime minister’s office to kartavya bhavan complex

PM Modi praised the Air Force Chief after inaugurating the Emergency Landing Facility in Dibrugarh, Assam and watching the landing and maneuvers of a large Air Force aircraft.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

The Air Force demonstrated in the presence of PM Modi how the injured can be airlifted for necessary treatment in difficult situations.

PM Modi watched planes landing after the inauguration of emergency landing facility in Dibrugarh, Assam. Large Air Force aircraft landed at the emergency landing facility at Moran bypass in Dibrugarh.

This first-of-its-kind Emergency Landing Facility (ELF) in Northeast India is being considered a game changer. The planes landed amid the music of Jai Ho at the emergency landing facility at Moran bypass in Dibrugarh.

Air Force planes made a successful landing at the emergency landing facility in Dibrugarh. Now, providing relief will be easier with the facility of landing of big aircraft at the emergency landing facility at Moran bypass in Dibrugarh.

#WATCH | Assam witnesses a historic moment as Prime Minister Narendra Modi lands at the Emergency Landing Facility (ELF) on Moran Bypass in Dibrugarh. Here, he will witness the aerial display of fighters, transports and helicopters. The ELF is the first of its kind in Northeast… pic.twitter.com/DOp6lNqAXP — ANI (@ANI) February 14, 2026

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.