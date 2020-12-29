New Delhi: A 26-year-old air hostess has allegedly been raped and assaulted by a 28-year-old man in Maharashtra’s Pimpri Chinchwad on December 26. According to the FIR registered with Wakad Police Station of Pune against the man, the duo met through an online dating application and decided to meet each other in person. Also Read - Mumbai Shocker: Domestic Help 'Raped, Thrown Off' Local Train in Vashi

According to the complaint registered with the police, the woman has alleged that they went for dinner and the man forced her to drink alcohol after which, instead of dropping her home, the man took her to his house. Later, the accused allegedly raped and physically assaulted the woman.

According to the complaint, the woman has also suffered injuries due to the physical assault and has been admitted to a hospital.

The police has registered an FIR on December 27 under section 376, 376(2)(m), 325, 328, 366,385, 504 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Further investigation is underway.

(With ANI Inputs)