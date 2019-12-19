New Delhi: An air hostess with a private airline was found hanging in her paying guest accommodation in DLF Phase 3 in Gurgaon on Wednesday, soon after talking to her father. The deceased, Misthu Sarkar, was an employee with a leading private airline. Her father has alleged that Misthu was upset over the misbehaviour of the owner of the PG accommodation. She wanted to come back to Siliguri, her native place, her father said.

“My daughter called me at 2 a.m. on Tuesday morning and said that the PG owner was continuously harassing her. Even on that night, the PG owner insulted her when she returned to her room. She was weeping while talking to me, saying that the PG owner had hacked her mobile phone and was not allowing her to go anywhere,” said HC Sarkar, the father of the victim, as reported by IANS.

He further said in his police complaint or FIR that his daughter had said that she wanted to return to Siliguri as she couldn’t take the insults anymore.

“After some time, the PG owner informed me that Misthu has done something. When I asked what happened to her, he did not reply. Then I contacted Gurugram Police and asked them to look into the matter,” Mr Sarkar told news agency IANS.

She was depressed by not capable of taking this extreme step, says father

“When cops reached the spot, they found her hanging from the ceiling fan. I suspect that the PG owner had done something to her. My daughter was depressed, but there was no hint of taking an extreme step during the entire conversation over the phone,” he said.

When contacted, investigating officer Ram Niwas told IANS: “We have not recovered any suicide note from her possession or inside the room. She was found hanging from the ceiling fan. Our forensic team has visited the spot and collected the necessary evidences.”

“On the basis of a complaint filed by the victim’s father, we have registered an FIR under IPC Section 306 (abetment to suicide) in DLF Phase 3 police station and efforts are on to nab the accused,” the officer said.

(With IANS Inputs)