Thane: Mumbai police on Wednesday arrested a 23-year-old security officer for allegedly sexually assaulting an air hostess of his company at his Andheri residence the previous day, TOI reported.

According to the report, the woman said that two others, apart from the security officer, were also involved in the crime.

The crime was committed when the woman had gone out with the security officer for a drink. The air hostess said that she was drunk and had passed out, only to wake up the next day at the security officer’s apartment with injuries on her body and private parts. She said that there were two other people who were present in the flat at that time suspecting them to be involved in the incident too.

The woman registered a complaint thereafter and a case of gangrape was filed by the police. However, the investigation revealed that only the security officer was involved in the crime, the police told the leading daily.

The man was arrested from his Andheri home who later confessed to sexually assaulting the air hostess, the report said.

“He has confessed to sexually assaulting her,” an official told TOI. “The accused said that he had accompanied the woman to a restobar and later took her to his home,” the official added.