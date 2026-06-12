‘Significant progress made’: Crash investigator AAIB states a year after Air India flight crash

Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) on Friday announced that significant progress has been made in the Air India Flight AI-171 crash that took place on June 12 last year.

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Wreckage of the Air India plane that crashed moments after taking off from the Ahmedabad airport, lies on a building in Ahmedabad. File image/PTI

Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) on Friday announced his that significant progress has been made in the Air India Flight AI-171 crash that took place on June 12 last year, claiming the lives of 241 passengers and 19 others on the ground.

In a statement, AAIB said, “Over the past year, the investigation team has undertaken an extensive and rigorous examination of all relevant technical, operational, organisational and human factors associated with the accident. This effort has been supported by accredited representatives, technical advisers and subject-matter experts from relevant organisations. Significant progress has been made in the examination and analysis of aircraft systems, flight recorder data, engine-related components, maintenance and operational records, and other evidence relevant to the investigation.”

“The evidence gathered and the results of various examinations, are currently being analysed in a comprehensive and integrated manner. Additional technical evaluations and specialist examinations, wherever considered necessary, will continue to be undertaken to ensure that all findings and conclusions are supported by verified evidence and sound scientific analysis,” the probe body added.

AAIB Interim Statement on the Progress of Investigation into the Accident Involving Air India Flight AI-171 | “…Over the past year, the investigation team has undertaken an extensive and rigorous examination of all relevant technical, operational, organisational and human… pic.twitter.com/KVVDpLcp1x — ANI (@ANI) June 12, 2026

In its statement, the AAIB said it remains committed to a comprehensive, impartial and evidence-driven investigation. It added that the final report would be made public after all investigative activities and mandatory international reviews are concluded.

The ill-fated Air India Flight 171, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner en route from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick, met with a catastrophic accident a mere 32 seconds into its flight. The aircraft plunged into the surrounding area almost immediately following its departure from the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport.

Air India team observe two-minute silence

Air India team on Friday observed a two-minute silence at the Air India Training Academy in remembrance of AI 171, marking one year since the tragic plane crash. Meanwhile, during the press conference marking one year of the Air India Flight AI 171 plane crash, Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation Commissioner Banchhanidhi Pani paid tribute to the victims and recalled the coordinated rescue and relief efforts undertaken immediately after the incident.

“It has been one year since the tragic plane crash. We pray for peace for the souls of those who are no longer with us. On that day, Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation’s fire, health, and engineering departments and senior officers, along with state and central government officials, immediately coordinated,” Pani said. “More than 90 ambulances, 60 fire units and heavy machinery were deployed. Walls were broken to evacuate bodies and rescue medical students from the hostel nearby,” Pani added.

With inputs from ANI